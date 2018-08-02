Horizon Discovery Group’s (HZD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group traded down GBX 10 ($0.13), hitting GBX 180 ($2.36), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 136,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,981. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.86).

Horizon Discovery Group plc, an integrated life science company, designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

