Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Increased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,339,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 706,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Shares of Honeywell International opened at $156.89 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.