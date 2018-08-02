Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Decreased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,563 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International opened at $156.89 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

