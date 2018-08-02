Honda Motor (HMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $4,024.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,794.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $115.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HMC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,430,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

