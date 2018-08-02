Honda Motor (HMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $4,024.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,794.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $115.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE HMC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,430,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
