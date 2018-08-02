Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,306,000 after buying an additional 1,279,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,803,000 after buying an additional 934,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,990,000 after buying an additional 899,399 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $196.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

