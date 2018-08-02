Hologic (HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 249,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,691. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,813,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,085,000 after buying an additional 282,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,739,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,993,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,851,000 after buying an additional 1,356,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,421,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,122,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

