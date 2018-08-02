Hologic (HOLX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hologic saw a solid third quarter of fiscal 2018. Strong international performance and improvement in the Surgical and Cynosure businesses are encouraging. Backed by a portfolio of differentiated products, the company’s Breast Health business has been going strong. We are upbeat about the company’s receipt of CE Mark for its Panther Fusion MRSA assay and Health Canada approval for its new Panther Fusion system and Panther Fusion assays. Management is looking forward to the recently-completed buyout of Faxitron Bioptics. Hologic has outperformed its industry over the past three months. However, the blood screening divestiture is likely to impede growth. Moreover, the company expects revenues from the Cynosure business to decline on a sequential basis due to seasonality and FDA-related issues pertaining to MonaLisa Touch.”

Get Hologic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

HOLX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,691. Hologic has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.14 million. equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $4,192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.