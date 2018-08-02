HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Holdings Raised by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $591,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 15,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $1,047,191.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,855.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,344. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

