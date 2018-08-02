HNI (HNI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about HNI (NYSE:HNI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HNI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 48.2182470611283 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 2,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,588. HNI has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.47.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that HNI will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HNI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $885,296.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,417.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,547 shares of company stock worth $2,510,219. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

