Hive Project (HVN) Hits Market Cap of $16.99 Million

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Hive Project has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Hive Project has a total market cap of $16.99 million and $17,550.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003522 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00375631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00178744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023457 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

