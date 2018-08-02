Histogenics (HSGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Histogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Histogenics stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Histogenics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.62.

HSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Histogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

