Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,963,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,074,000 after purchasing an additional 297,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $123,069,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,083,000 after purchasing an additional 632,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Highwoods Properties opened at $49.67 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

