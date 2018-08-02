Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hi-Crush Partners traded down $0.60, reaching $14.40, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 22,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.40. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 857,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 39,497.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 394,978 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 321,728 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.