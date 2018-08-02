Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of Heritage Commerce opened at $15.22 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.22%. analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $390,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,110. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

