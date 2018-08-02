Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the China business can continue to grow in double digits for the medium term but we are less aggressive on the Mexico and South and Central American markets.””

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.63.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 1,193.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $503,064.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 522,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,241,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 26,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $2,954,694.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,572,549 shares of company stock worth $556,699,423 in the last ninety days. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 124.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,367.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

