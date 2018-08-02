Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition traded up $6.66, reaching $57.74, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,077,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,193.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,516,744 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $552,129,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $503,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 522,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,241,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,572,549 shares of company stock worth $556,699,423 over the last three months. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.