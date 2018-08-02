Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.05

News stories about Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hennessy Advisors earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3280415408282 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,549. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

