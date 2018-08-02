Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stake Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,823,455.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,492.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

HP stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

