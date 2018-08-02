Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Stock Price Down 35.7%

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) shares were down 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 989,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 772,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMNY shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group cut Helios and Matheson Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Helios and Matheson Analytics from $3,750.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($307.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($770.00) by $462.50. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company's services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

