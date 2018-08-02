HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €106.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.89 ($106.93).

HeidelbergCement opened at €69.96 ($82.31) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a 1 year high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

