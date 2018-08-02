Heico (HEI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

NYSE:HEI opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Heico has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Heico had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Heico will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $2,286,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at $56,464,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 102,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $7,818,627.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,048 shares of company stock worth $10,439,596 in the last 90 days. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Heico by 790.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

