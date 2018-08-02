Head to Head Survey: APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) and ArcelorMittal (MT)

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS: APEMY) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ArcelorMittal pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArcelorMittal pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and ArcelorMittal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH $5.05 billion 0.80 $361.00 million $4.29 10.99 ArcelorMittal $68.68 billion 0.48 $4.57 billion $5.34 6.11

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH. ArcelorMittal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 7.07% 12.21% 7.11% ArcelorMittal 6.63% 11.85% 5.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and ArcelorMittal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcelorMittal 1 1 8 0 2.70

ArcelorMittal has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. The company is also involved in the distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, it designs, produces, and transforms nickel alloys and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances and electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam S.A. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company's principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. It provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. The company sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization to customers in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

