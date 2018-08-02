Head to Head Review: Hancock (HBHC) vs. MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

Hancock (NASDAQ: HBHC) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hancock has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hancock and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock 19.76% 9.70% 1.03% MutualFirst Financial 15.56% 10.36% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock and MutualFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock $1.17 billion 3.77 $215.63 million $2.92 17.69 MutualFirst Financial $76.94 million 4.26 $12.31 million $1.91 20.03

Hancock has higher revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial. Hancock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MutualFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Hancock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hancock pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hancock pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hancock and MutualFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock 0 2 4 0 2.67 MutualFirst Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hancock currently has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. MutualFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Hancock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hancock is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Summary

Hancock beats MutualFirst Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. Hancock Holding Company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; and wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

