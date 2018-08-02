Head-To-Head Review: CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

21.5% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 46.60% 16.46% 12.10% EnLink Midstream 3.68% 0.62% 0.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 5.48 $114.99 million $1.72 11.71 EnLink Midstream $5.74 billion 0.55 $212.80 million ($0.05) -347.00

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out -2,140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNX Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57 EnLink Midstream 1 10 3 0 2.14

CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats EnLink Midstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.