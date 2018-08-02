Head to Head Review: Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and WEX (WEX)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alliance Data Systems and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 8 10 0 2.47 WEX 0 4 10 0 2.71

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $261.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. WEX has a consensus target price of $172.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than WEX.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 11.35% 59.18% 3.83% WEX 13.66% 13.96% 3.55%

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WEX does not pay a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and WEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.62 $788.70 million $18.28 12.31 WEX $1.25 billion 6.51 $160.26 million $4.70 40.20

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than WEX. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats WEX on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.