Head-To-Head Review: 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) & Its Competitors

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ: PIH) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 1347 Property Insurance to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance 4.65% 5.34% 2.17% 1347 Property Insurance Competitors 2.67% -0.35% -0.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 1347 Property Insurance Competitors 551 2123 1971 110 2.34

1347 Property Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.42%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $38.15 million $290,000.00 54.32 1347 Property Insurance Competitors $12.79 billion $1.43 billion 23.43

1347 Property Insurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance. 1347 Property Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

