Head to Head Contrast: Gilead Sciences (GILD) versus Cellectis (CLLS)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $26.11 billion 3.87 $4.63 billion $8.56 9.08 Cellectis $33.72 million 34.99 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -10.20

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 9.52% 41.57% 13.79% Cellectis -337.45% -37.45% -31.83%

Dividends

Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cellectis does not pay a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 10 13 1 2.63 Cellectis 0 2 5 0 2.71

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $87.94, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.02%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Cellectis on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor for certain blood cancers; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and Lexiscan, an injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. In addition, the company offers Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B; AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Japan Tobacco Inc., and Galapagos NV. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a partnership agreement with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

