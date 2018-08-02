Head-To-Head Contrast: Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) versus Jack in the Box (JACK)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

99.1% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Jack in the Box shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Jack in the Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $669.13 million 1.18 -$36.23 million $0.60 48.25 Jack in the Box $1.55 billion 1.56 $135.33 million $3.88 21.93

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Jack in the Box is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fiesta Restaurant Group and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Jack in the Box 0 7 8 0 2.53

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.10%. Jack in the Box has a consensus target price of $105.08, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. Given Jack in the Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Dividends

Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fiesta Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Jack in the Box pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack in the Box has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -2.56% 5.87% 3.34% Jack in the Box 10.50% -27.25% 9.85%

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 146 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, which include 137 in Florida and 9 in Atlanta, Georgia; 166 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 31 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Venezuela, and Florida, as well as 7 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in New Mexico and Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.