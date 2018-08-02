Head to Head Comparison: China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) and Equinor ASA (EQNR)

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Petroleum & Chemical and Equinor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Petroleum & Chemical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Equinor ASA 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinor ASA has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and Equinor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical $349.32 billion 0.32 $7.58 billion $5.57 16.79 Equinor ASA $61.19 billion 1.42 $4.59 billion $1.38 18.94

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Equinor ASA. China Petroleum & Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equinor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and Equinor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical N/A 5.73% 3.19% Equinor ASA 6.69% 13.09% 4.68%

Dividends

China Petroleum & Chemical pays an annual dividend of $11.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Equinor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays out 202.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinor ASA pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical beats Equinor ASA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery and coal chemical products; the import and export of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; production, sale, research, and development of ethylene and downstream byproducts; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

