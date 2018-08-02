Head-To-Head Comparison: Cadiz (CDZI) vs. AquaVenture (WAAS)

Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) and AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadiz and AquaVenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 0 1 0 3.00 AquaVenture 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cadiz presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.83%. AquaVenture has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Cadiz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cadiz is more favorable than AquaVenture.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadiz and AquaVenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $440,000.00 715.91 -$33.86 million N/A N/A AquaVenture $121.15 million 3.60 -$25.79 million ($0.98) -16.80

AquaVenture has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of AquaVenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of AquaVenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cadiz has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaVenture has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and AquaVenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -7,461.78% N/A -48.23% AquaVenture -20.87% -7.37% -4.77%

Summary

AquaVenture beats Cadiz on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

