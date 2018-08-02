Head-To-Head Analysis: WABCO (WBC) & VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY)

WABCO (NYSE: WBC) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get WABCO alerts:

This table compares WABCO and VOLVO AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO $3.30 billion 1.98 $406.10 million $6.86 18.00 VOLVO AB/ADR $39.24 billion 0.89 $2.46 billion $1.23 14.02

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WABCO. VOLVO AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WABCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VOLVO AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WABCO does not pay a dividend. VOLVO AB/ADR pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of WABCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of WABCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WABCO has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WABCO and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO 11.77% 34.37% 10.09% VOLVO AB/ADR 6.94% 24.08% 6.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WABCO and VOLVO AB/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO 0 5 10 0 2.67 VOLVO AB/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

WABCO presently has a consensus price target of $158.85, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given WABCO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WABCO is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Summary

WABCO beats VOLVO AB/ADR on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors for replacement parts and services and commercial vehicle fleet operators for management solutions and services; and manufacturers of heavy duty off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

