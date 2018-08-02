Head-To-Head Analysis: Neuralstem (CUR) and Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ: CUR) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neuralstem and Proteon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 64.72 -$15.66 million N/A N/A Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.96 million ($2.13) -0.99

Neuralstem has higher revenue and earnings than Proteon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -5,281.44% -119.42% -74.71% Proteon Therapeutics N/A -172.29% -71.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Neuralstem and Proteon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Proteon Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Neuralstem presently has a consensus target price of $1.91, suggesting a potential upside of 72.07%. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.18%. Given Neuralstem’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neuralstem is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

