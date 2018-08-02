Head-To-Head Analysis: CytoDyn (CYDY) vs. Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.8% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CytoDyn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and CytoDyn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$9.80 million ($0.47) -3.55 CytoDyn N/A N/A -$25.76 million ($0.19) -2.42

Moleculin Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moleculin Biotech and CytoDyn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 CytoDyn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.04%. CytoDyn has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 335.73%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -53.51% -46.88% CytoDyn N/A N/A -778.09%

Summary

CytoDyn beats Moleculin Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies. It also engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other STAT3 inhibitors and compounds targeting the metabolism of tumors. The company also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug; and the Emory University to enable expanded cancer research on WP1066 molecule for the treatment of medulloblastoma, a pediatric malignant primary brain tumor. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. The company is based in Vancouver, Washington.

