Head-To-Head Analysis: CA (CA) & Oracle (ORCL)

CA (NASDAQ: CA) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CA and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CA 11.24% 16.89% 7.85% Oracle 9.61% 23.14% 8.75%

68.3% of CA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CA pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Oracle pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CA pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Oracle has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CA and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CA 0 10 0 0 2.00 Oracle 0 12 17 0 2.59

CA currently has a consensus price target of $36.86, indicating a potential downside of 16.29%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $55.97, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Oracle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than CA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CA and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CA $4.24 billion 4.37 $476.00 million $2.32 18.98 Oracle $39.83 billion 4.98 $3.83 billion $2.82 16.99

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than CA. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CA has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats CA on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications. Its mainframe solutions enable customers enhance economics by increasing throughput and lowering cost per transaction; increasing business agility through DevOps tooling and processes; increasing reliability and availability of operations through machine intelligence and automation solutions; and protecting enterprise data with security and compliance. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of software planning, development, and management tools for mobile, cloud, and distributed computing environments. It primarily provides customers secure application development, infrastructure management, automation, and identity-centric security solutions. The Services segment offers various services, such as consulting, implementation, application management, education, and support services to commercial and government customers for implementation and adoption of its software solutions. The company serves banks, insurance companies, other financial services providers, government agencies, information technology service providers, telecommunication providers, transportation companies, manufacturers, technology companies, retailers, educational organizations, and health care institutions. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through various partner channels comprising resellers, service providers, system integrators, managed service providers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as CA Technologies and changed its name to CA, Inc. in 2006. CA, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

