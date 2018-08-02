Head to Head Analysis: Ameriprise Financial (AMP) & Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 13.91% 36.15% 1.48% Janus Henderson Group 37.79% 11.52% 7.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Janus Henderson Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.03 billion 1.72 $1.48 billion $12.27 11.64 Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 2.75 $655.50 million $2.48 12.09

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44 Janus Henderson Group 1 6 1 0 2.00

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus price target of $168.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus price target of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Janus Henderson Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment's products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

