HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply traded down $0.04, hitting $42.93, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,765. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,003,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Stegeman sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

