HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks. Our price target of $5/share is based on a discounted cash flow analysis (2018-2026) using a 12% discount rate and 1% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of a development-stage drug company. Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) failure in clinical studies; (2) failure to secure regulatory approval; and (3) smaller than anticipated commercial opportunity due to market size, competition and pricing. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.””

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics opened at $2.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

