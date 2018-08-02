HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks. Our price target of $5/share is based on a discounted cash flow analysis (2018-2026) using a 12% discount rate and 1% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of a development-stage drug company. Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) failure in clinical studies; (2) failure to secure regulatory approval; and (3) smaller than anticipated commercial opportunity due to market size, competition and pricing. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.””
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
