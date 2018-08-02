Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience traded up $0.05, reaching $5.75, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 182,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $76,794.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $738,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,972 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2,013.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 30,911 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

