Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $293,000 in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 559,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp opened at $49.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.60. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.71%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

