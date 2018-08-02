Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $280,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 764,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $750,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of CVR Energy opened at $38.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.