Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Lessened by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $620,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

