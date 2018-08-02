Harris (HRS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Harris (NYSE:HRS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus began coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.22.

NYSE HRS opened at $163.93 on Thursday. Harris has a twelve month low of $115.95 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Harris will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

