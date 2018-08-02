Harris (HRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Harris (NYSE:HRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.
Shares of Harris opened at $163.93 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $115.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 86.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,480,000 after purchasing an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 277,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 28.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,521,000 after purchasing an additional 256,780 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 146.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 366,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 218,102 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harris
Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.