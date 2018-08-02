Harris (HRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Harris (NYSE:HRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of Harris opened at $163.93 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $115.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Harris will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 86.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,480,000 after purchasing an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 277,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 28.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,521,000 after purchasing an additional 256,780 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 146.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 366,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 218,102 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

