Harris (HRS) Posts Earnings Results

Harris (NYSE:HRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Harris updated its FY19 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS.

Shares of Harris traded up $0.17, hitting $164.10, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 36,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. Harris has a 12-month low of $115.95 and a 12-month high of $170.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Harris by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Harris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Harris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Harris by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Harris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

