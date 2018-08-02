Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vale SA (VALE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vale by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 54.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,080,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale opened at $14.06 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

