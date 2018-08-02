Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,808,000 after acquiring an additional 360,659 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 87.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 777,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,626,000 after acquiring an additional 363,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Leo Berthiaume sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $225,781.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $1,760,782.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group opened at $125.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.