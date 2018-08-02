Hanesbrands (HBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.04. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 656393 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

In other news, Director David V. Singer acquired 31,230 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 21,890 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $382,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,856.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,620 shares of company stock worth $1,244,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 276,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.4% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 116,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

