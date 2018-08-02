Hanesbrands (HBI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

Hanesbrands opened at $17.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer purchased 31,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $476,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,176,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,565,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 956,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

