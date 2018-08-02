Hanesbrands (HBI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.
Hanesbrands opened at $17.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer purchased 31,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $476,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,176,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,565,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 956,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
