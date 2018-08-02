Hanesbrands (HBI) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

HBI opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,348.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,317.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $103,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

