Halyard Health (HYH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halyard Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.7305668952606 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halyard Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halyard Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get Halyard Health alerts:

Halyard Health opened at $57.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Halyard Health has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.59. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Halyard Health will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halyard Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halyard Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.